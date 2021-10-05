Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $648.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce $648.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.40 million and the lowest is $617.00 million. Transocean posted sales of $773.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 853,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,842 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

