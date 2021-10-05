Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $648.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce $648.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.40 million and the lowest is $617.00 million. Transocean posted sales of $773.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 853,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,842 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RIG opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.