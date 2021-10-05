Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TRATF remained flat at $$26.50 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804. Traton has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

