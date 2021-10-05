Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Tuesday.

TRATF remained flat at $$26.50 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40. Traton has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

