Travala.com Achieves Market Capitalization of $156.49 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00005922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $156.49 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00104635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00139425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.79 or 1.00500253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,700,487 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

