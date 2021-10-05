Travala.com (AVA) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $3.03 or 0.00005922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $156.49 million and $11.46 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00104635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00139425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.79 or 1.00500253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,700,487 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

