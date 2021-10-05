Treat DAO (TREAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $526,372.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $526,372.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 122.1% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00013974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00109746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00138176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,401.47 or 0.99635886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.03 or 0.06646208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

