Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $109.09 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.48.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

