Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.53 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 15.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paychex by 17.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.