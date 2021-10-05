Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOLWF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.