Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.10

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 70995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCW shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.97.

The firm has a market cap of C$778.78 million and a PE ratio of -14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.44.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

