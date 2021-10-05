Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.62

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 56570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$25.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.66.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.