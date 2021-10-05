Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$2.00. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 25,657 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$164.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

