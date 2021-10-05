Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Reaches $0.0010

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $346,669.40 and approximately $5,249.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit's official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trinity Network Credit's official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

