Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,638,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.94% of Trip.com Group worth $199,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

