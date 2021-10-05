TrueUSD Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $91.09 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00251797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00111044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013117 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,344,818,013 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

