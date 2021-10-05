TrustSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.11 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $83.11 million and $1.88 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.77 or 0.08614841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00278157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00113675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

