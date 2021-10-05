TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

