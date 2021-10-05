Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Down 4.4%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.03. 3,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

