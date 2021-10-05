U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

GROW traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,094. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of U.S. Global Investors worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

