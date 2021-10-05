Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $532,300.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00031195 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00338738 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

