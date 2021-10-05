Ubiq Market Cap Hits $12.98 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $38,326.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 111.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

