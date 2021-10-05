UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF)

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TGVSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tryg A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Tryg A/S stock remained flat at $$23.82 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. Tryg A/S has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

