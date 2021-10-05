UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 31,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

