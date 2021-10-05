UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. 95,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.