UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. 95,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

