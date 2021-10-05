UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.14.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 270.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. UFP Industries has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

