Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $198,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $369.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

