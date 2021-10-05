Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $198,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $369.92 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.82 and its 200-day moving average is $342.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

