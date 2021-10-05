Umbrella Network Achieves Market Cap of $34.30 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $34.30 million and $4.46 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00087762 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00015784 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 97,437,397 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

