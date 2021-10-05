Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $314.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $348.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth $20,926,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

