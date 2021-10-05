UniCredit’s (UNCRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of UNCRY stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 39,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. UniCredit has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

