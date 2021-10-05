UniFarm Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $29,833.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniFarm has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00110803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,773.74 or 0.99759511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.95 or 0.06854462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

