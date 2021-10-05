Unifty Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.81 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.36 or 0.00038852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $22.81 million and $497,796.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

