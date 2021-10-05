United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.57

Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and traded as low as $29.45. United Bancshares shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $96.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $42,972.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $26,251.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,481 shares of company stock worth $111,776. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBOH. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.