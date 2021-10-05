United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other United Insurance news, Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 15,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi purchased 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 195,892 shares of company stock worth $643,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 35.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 57.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $153.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

