United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $58.00 at Northcoast Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Northcoast Research from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
NYSE UNFI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. 3,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,848. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.28.
In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,062 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.