United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $58.00 at Northcoast Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Northcoast Research from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE UNFI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. 3,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,848. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,062 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.