United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,260 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

