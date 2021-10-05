Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading 6.4% Higher

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.80 and last traded at $127.58. 115,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,742,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,191,649 shares of company stock worth $146,629,968. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

