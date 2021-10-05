Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 298,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 572,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

UROY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$4.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

UROY stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $346.39 million and a P/E ratio of -407.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

