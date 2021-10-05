Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.06

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $726.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

