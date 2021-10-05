UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UTSI opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.10% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

