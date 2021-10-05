Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc Sells 6,083 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $98,118.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cc Collier Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 686,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

UTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

