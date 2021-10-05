Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $1,773,971.39 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cc Collier Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 6,083 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $98,118.79.

UTZ traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 686,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,216. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Stephens decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

