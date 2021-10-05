V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $13.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.28. The stock had a trading volume of 63,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,974. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.01. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CorVel by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CorVel by 88,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

