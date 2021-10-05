Vai Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.81 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $140.77 million and $8.81 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00110158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00141779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.47 or 1.00371287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.13 or 0.06859378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 139,545,867 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

