Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

