Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in September

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.0 days.

Shares of VLOUF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 226. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

