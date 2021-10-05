VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.91

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.91 and traded as high as $24.95. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 1,266 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

