VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.12

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 75409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,724,000 after buying an additional 851,491 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 328,349 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

