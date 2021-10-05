VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.12

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 75409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,724,000 after buying an additional 851,491 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 328,349 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

