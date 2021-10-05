VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 240.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $249.81 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.13.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.