Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 667.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 134,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,488,000.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

